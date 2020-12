On the Outs?

King gave her Instagram followers a tour of her recently-purchased St. Louis home in November 2020 and quickly sparked speculation that she and Schauf had split when she noted that only her dog and her children would be joining her there. “No one is moving in this home except for me, Girly Girl, Aspen, Hart and Hayes,” she said at the time. “That’s it. That is everyone who will be living in this house.”