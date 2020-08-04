2020

Shortly after Jessica made headlines, she lost her position at Good Morning America and hired a team of crisis PR managers to help her through the scandal. A source later told Us, however, that her friendship with the duchess was on thin ice. “Meghan could not get over that Jessica brought up her relationship with Meghan when she commented about her ‘closest friend’ in the discourse with Sasha,” the insider added in June 2020. A separate source said that their relationship was already “less strong before this drama went down,” but that Markle is ready to “distance herself” from Jessica once and for all.