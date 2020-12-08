Having Privilege — and Being Misunderstood

While she lost endorsement deals, the beauty influencer said the biggest thing is realizing that what happened was wrong and that she finally can speak out and say that. “I feel like a huge part of having privilege is not knowing you have privilege, and so when it was happening, it didn’t feel wrong,” the Marymount High School graduate shared. “I also felt very misunderstood. The picture that has been painted of me, I feel like, is not who I am. I’m not this bratty girl that doesn’t want to change anything. Also, I understand why people are angry and understand why people say hurtful things and I would too if I wasn’t in my boat. … When you read it, you realize that there’s like some truth. I understood that people were upset and angry, and maybe it took me a little bit longer to understand what for, but man, am I glad I did realize.”

She later added, “I took my privilege and all my blessings for granted, and I never thought anything of it.”