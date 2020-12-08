How She Found Out

The influencer was on spring break when she heard about her parents’ arrest after a friend called and asked if she’d talked to her mom. It was then she chose to Google Loughlin’s name. “I was sitting with a group of friends and I knew any second, everybody was going to know too if they didn’t already,” she shared. “I remember freezing and feeling so ashamed. I went home and hid myself for probably, like, three or four months.”

While school was still in session, Olivia Jade and Bella’s status’ at the school were put on hold and they never returned: “I was too embarrassed. I shouldn’t have been there in the first place, clearly.”