2017

William had nice things to say about Meghan when Harry first proposed to the former actress.

“We are very excited for Harry and Meghan,” the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said in a statement at the time. “It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together.”

William went on to plan his brother’s stag party.

“Harry has several close guy friends, but there’s no way he would ask anyone but William to take on the top job,” the source told Us at the time.