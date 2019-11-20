2019

Harry confirmed that he and William had a falling out during the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, revealing the siblings have “good days” and “bad days.”

“Part of this role and part of this job, this family, being under the pressure that it’s under, inevitably stuff happens,” he said. “But look, we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment but I’ll always be there for him and as I know he’ll always be there for me.”

Harry added: “We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy, but I love him dearly.”