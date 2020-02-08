2020

An insider told Us that Harry and Meghan “blindsided” William and Kate when they announced their decision to take a step back from their senior royal roles in January 2020.

“There’s still a rift between the two brothers,” the insider said, noting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex making their announcement the day before Kate’s 38th birthday “rubbed salt into the wounds.”

“It’s sad because when they were younger, William would be the first person Harry would go to with big news like this,” the source continued. “William is incredibly hurt, but at the same time he has his own family to focus on and is trying to move forward with his life.”

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams added at the time that “the other royals didn’t know” about the “extraordinary” and “irresponsible” statement.