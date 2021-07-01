2021

The brothers came face-to-face for the first time in April 2021 after Harry returned to the U.K. for Prince Philip’s funeral. During the first public sighting of William and Harry in more than a year, the siblings kept it professional as they joined their grandfather’s procession. After the services, William, Harry and Kate were spotted talking as they walked back to Windsor Castle from St George’s Chapel.

“I believe there was some sort of connection and conversation or something beforehand — that was not the first time those two brothers had a conversation with one another,” body language expert Elaine Swann told Us at the time. “I cannot imagine those two brothers starting in that line and that [funeral] procession — going through what they went through as brothers and being as thick as thieves as they said before — and not speaking to one another until after the service.”