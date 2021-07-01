2021

“The showdown between the two siblings was fierce and bitter,” author Robert Lacey wrote in the June 2021 edition of his book, Battle of Brothers, about William’s reaction to claims that Meghan had bullied staffers. “William was upset that she seemed to be stealing his beloved brother away from him. … William felt deeply wounded. ‘Hurt’ and ‘betrayed’ were the two feelings that he described to his friend. The elder brother had always felt so protective. He had seen it as his job to look out for Harry – but this was the moment the protection had to stop. At the end of the day the British crown and all it stood for with its ancient traditions, styles and values – the mission of the monarchy – had to matter more to William than his brother did.”

Lacey claimed that Harry was “equally furious” that William would believe the accusations against Meghan.