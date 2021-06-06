Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Born Prince Henry of Wales but commonly known as Prince Harry, Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s younger son was welcomed into the world on September 15, 1984. He is Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s fourth grandchild, and the sixth in line for the throne. A captain in the Blues and Royals of the British Army, Harry has served twice on the front line in Afghanistan.

Harry married former actress Meghan Markle in May 2018. The pair welcomed son Archie in May 2019 and announced in February 2021 that they are expecting their second child.