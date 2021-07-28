Chrishell Stause

The former Days of Our Lives star was engaged to Matthew Morrison from 2006 to 2007. After that, she was linked to Bachelorette alum Graham Bunn off and on, but they split for good in 2009. Stause wed Hartley in 2017 after four years of dating. She later moved on with Keo Motsepe, whom she met while competing on season 29 of Dancing With the Stars. They called it quits in February 2021 after two months together. In July 2021, she went public with Oppenheim, her costar on Selling Sunset.