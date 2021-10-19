Social Media Shade

In February 2021, Moakler made headlines when her official Instagram account “liked” a comment that suggested Barker “downgraded” with Kardashian. She later told Us that it was a “complete accident.”

“A lot of times when I’m on my social media, I ‘like’ all the fans’ comments,” she said at the time. “I just kind of go down and heart everything and I didn’t even read that comment. I didn’t even know I ‘liked’ it until the press picked it up and it was all over the place. It was just kind of an unfortunate event, but I definitely wasn’t trying to start a social media war!”