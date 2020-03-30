Heidi Klum’s Making the Cut

The model revealed on March 27 that her new Amazon Prime series, Making the Cut, is going to donate over a half-million dollars to World Health Organization. “To celebrate our premiere on @amazonprimevideo today, we are asking you to strut your stuff using the hashtag #StrutForTheCut,” she wrote alongside the social media announcement. “Show us your ‘social distancing home couture’…whatever you want to wear- whether that means your favorite flannels, going all out glamorous sexy & chic, or pairing your sweats with thigh high boots (as I did). Now I want to see you strut!”