On the move! Stassi Schroeder and fiancé Beau Clark took a stroll in Los Angeles after Us Weekly broke the news that the Vanderpump Rules alum is pregnant.

The couple stepped out on Monday, June 15, for the first time after Us revealed on Saturday, June 13, that the former reality TV star, 31, is expecting her first child with Clark, 40.

The Next Level Basic author wore shorts, an oversized sweatshirt and a camel-colored coat while stopping at a gas station to get snacks. She topped off her look with a mask amid the coronavirus pandemic, a black handbag and sneakers.

Clark, for his part, wore a graphic tee, shorts, sneakers and a bandana over his nose and mouth as the pair ventured out.

The couple, who got engaged in July 2019, were previously spotted out and about L.A. on Friday, June 12, with Schroeder covering her baby bump with a tan cardigan over a little black dress before her baby news broke.

The outing marked the first public sighting of the pair since the New Orleans native was fired from the Bravo series for past racist remarks and actions towards former costar Faith Stowers.

The network cut ties with the “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host on Tuesday, June 9, after Stowers, 31, revealed that Schroeder and Kristen Doute had falsely reported her to the police back in 2018.

“What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness,” Schroeder wrote via Instagram on June 7.

Her termination from the reality series resulted in the loss of endorsements, the pulling of her podcast from all platforms and being dropped by her agency and publicist. Her Witches of WEHO wine brand has also been taken off the shelves.

Doute, 37, and Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also fired for their racist remarks. Through all the drama, Schroeder has leaned on her fiancé, who a source told Us won’t be doing Pump Rules without her.

“He’s fully standing by her publicly and privately too,” the insider explained. A second source told Us that the Italy native has been Schroeder’s “rock throughout all of this and she’s been grateful to have his support.”

After the fallout, the Basically Stassi alum feels like “she has lost everything she worked so hard for.”

