The Location

The twosome are still planning to wed in Rome.

“There are a couple of reasons my fiancé, Beau, and I wanted to do a destination wedding. The first is that we wanted a smaller wedding. I’ve been to weddings with 400 guests and seen how the bride doesn’t get to talk to everyone. The whole night is a blur,” Schroeder wrote in a Glamour column in February 2020. “Beau and I don’t want to have a wedding where we’re meeting people for the first time — if one of us doesn’t know you, you’re not coming. And since a destination wedding is difficult for a lot of people to attend, it’s easier to cut down the guest list.”

She added that Italy has “a lot of meaning” for the couple.