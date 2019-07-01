Taylor Swift vs. Calvin Harris

In July 2016, after news broke that Swift helped write Harris’ hit “This Is What You Came For,” the Scottish DJ lashed out at his ex on Twitter, writing, “Hurtful to me at this point that her and her team would go so far out of their way to try and make ME look bad at this stage though. … I know you’re off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy [Perry] ETC but I’m not that guy, sorry. I won’t allow it.” Nearly a year later, he expressed remorse over the situation in an interview with British GQ: “It was completely the wrong instinct. I was protecting what I see as my one talent in the world being belittled. It felt like things were piling on top of me and that was when I snapped.”