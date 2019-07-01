Taylor Swift vs. Kanye West

West first clashed with Swift at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards when he crashed her acceptance speech to say Beyoncé deserved Swift’s award. The musicians buried the hatchet long enough for Swift to present the rapper with the MTV Video Vanguard Award at the 2015 VMAs, but the feud reignited in February 2016 when West rapped in his track “Famous” that he “made that bitch famous,” referring to Swift. In the music video for the song, West featured lookalike sleeping bodies of famous personalities, including Swift. The lookalikes were naked.

Swift made it clear she wasn’t over her issues with Kimye in June 2019, referencing their drama in her lengthy Tumblr post about Scooter Braun acquiring her masters.

“All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at [Scooter’s] hands for years. Like when Kim Kardashian orchestrated an illegally recorded snippet of a phone call to be leaked and then Scooter got his two clients together to bully me online about it,” she claimed at the time. “Or when his client, Kanye West, organized a revenge porn music video which strips my body naked.”

(Kardashian and West have yet to publicly comment on Swift’s statement about Braun. Swift also did not appear in West’s music video, it was a lookalike.)