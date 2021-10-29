October 2021

Giudice shared the details of Ruelas’ proposal with fans during a cooking tutorial on October 28, calling the whole thing “magical” and “amazing” – and even a little scary.

During the Amazon Live session, she revealed that someone was a little quick to set off the pyrotechnics. “As he’s [proposing], the sparklers are going off and then the fireworks are going off, so I’m like a little kid, just looking all around,” the reality star said — admitting she couldn’t hear Ruelas ask the question the first time.

Still, she said, “I’ll never forget it. It was like something you always wanted.”