Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen: A Timeline of Their Relationship

February 2007

The twosome faced their first public relationship roadblock in February 2007 after news broke the football player was expecting a child with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. (Brady and Moynahan dated from 2004 to 2006.) The former Victoria’s Secret Angel opened up about the difficult time in her 2018 memoir, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life.

“Two months into our relationship, Tom told me that his ex-girlfriend was pregnant. The very next day, the news was everywhere and I felt my world had been turned upside down,” Bündchen wrote, noting that Moynahan’s pregnancy “wasn’t an easy time” for her.