September 2022

The model celebrated her husband’s return to the NFL on social media as she was noticeably absent from the Buccaneers’ season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. “Let’s go @TomBrady! Let’s go Bucs! ✨✨✨,” she tweeted at the time.

Ahead of the big game, a source exclusively told Us that the couple had “tension” after Brady decided to unretire. “They’re working through things and trying to come out the other side,” the insider said.