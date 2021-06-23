Tristan Thompson’s Dating History: From Khloe Kardashian to Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods

In February 2019, news broke that Thompson and Woods were seen kissing at a party. Shortly after, Thompson and Khloé split up. Woods and Jenner drifted apart at the time as well.

“It’s easy to beat yourself up over things you could’ve done differently, but you can’t hold on to what you could’ve or should’ve done. You just have to accept what actually happened and then you can let it go,” Woods said during a September 2020 interview on the Now With Natalie YouTube series. “I think that letting go of shame is learning how to accept what’s happened.”

Two years later, Khloé explained on the KUWTK reunion episode that she had forgiven everyone involved in the situation.

“I personally don’t talk to her, but I think she’s doing really well in her personal life,” she said in June 2021. “I think that’s a huge misconception [that I only forgave Tristan]. That’s also the thing where some narratives aren’t as fun to pass around and spread like wildfire. I’ve actually tweeted, I’ve actually done Insta Stories. I don’t have any grudge against Jordyn. I think people make mistakes, people live, and they learn and I forgive both parties. How could I forgive Tristan and not Jordyn? That sounds asinine in my opinion.”