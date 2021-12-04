April 2018

News broke that Thompson had cheated with multiple women while Kardashian was pregnant with their daughter, True. The story spread after photos surfaced that month of the professional basketball player kissing a random woman at a New York City club.

Later that same day, TMZ released never-before-seen footage of Thompson packing on the PDA with two different women while at a hookah bar in Washington, D.C. in October 2017. Amid the scandal, Kardashian gave birth to their daughter on April 12 and chose to remain in a relationship with Thompson.