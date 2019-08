Called Off Engagement

Tyler called off their engagement during a July 2013 episode of VH1’s Couples Therapy. “I feel like once we’re married, I’m going to be stuck in this rut forever,” Tyler told one of the therapists on the series at the time. “The more I think about it, the more it’s like she de-motivates me. She’s not motivated to do things herself. She’s not independent. She’d probably never admit it, but I feel like sometimes she puts up with me.”