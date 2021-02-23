Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell’s Relationship Timeline

Heartbreaking Loss

Lowell announced in December 2020 that she suffered a miscarriage on Thanksgiving, days after she learned she was expecting her fourth child. “I WAS Pregnant and excited to share it with all of you and I am heartbroken to reveal that I lost the baby,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I am sharing this to let you know you are not alone. We are all in this together and everyone experiences pain, loss, and the recovery from it.” The reality star noted that she is “still in the thick of dealing with this loss as it was recent and all the emotional trauma that follows such a loss in an already horrifically hard year.”