Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell’s Relationship Timeline

Middle School Sweethearts

Catelynn and Tyler started dating in 2005 after they met in 7th grade. Not long after they got together, Catelynn’s mother, April, and Tyler’s father, Butch, also started a relationship and wed in 2009. (They divorced in 2013.)

“Throw backs of @tylerbaltierramtv and I. It’s so funny to look back at us !” Catelynn wrote in April 2018 alongside Instagram photos of the pair when they first started dating. “I was OBSESSED with that Hollister coat 😂😂 and he’s stilll the love of my life!!!! ❤️ Tyler looks sooo little! My pink eye shadow I loved!!! I actually miss that stuff lol 😝.”