Ready for action! Bruce Willis dusted off his orange spacesuit costume from the movie Armageddon for a little fun in quarantine.

Rumer Willis shared a photo via Instagram on Thursday, May 14, of her father, 65, wearing the original suit along with sneakers and a camouflage bandana around his mouth.

“He said this is ‘His saving the 🌎 outfit’ (Actual one from Armageddon ☄️) #thismanisadamnledgend,” the Empire alum, 31, captioned the picture.

The 1998 sci-fi film starred Bruce as a deep-core driller who works together with his crew to prevent an asteroid from colliding with Earth. Armageddon‘s ensemble cast also included Ben Affleck, Billy Bob Thornton and Owen Wilson.

Bruce has been self-isolating with his family in Idaho amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Die Hard star raised eyebrows when he initially was quarantined with his ex-wife Demi Moore and their three daughters: Rumer, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26. However, his wife, Emma Heming, and their two daughters Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 6, were notably absent early on.

Scout explained in April that Heming, 41, and her children were self-isolating in Los Angeles after Evelyn accidentally stuck herself with a needle.

“My stepmom was going to come up here too with my little sisters,” she said during an episode of the “Dopey” podcast. “[But] my younger sister … [who has] never gotten a talk about not f—king with hypodermic needles …. she found [needles at a park and] she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot. So my stepmom had to be in L.A. waiting to, like, get the results for taking her to the doctor. My dad came up here early and then travel got crazy and my stepmom stayed in L.A. with my little sisters.”

Heming revealed that she and her kids had reunited with Bruce via Instagram on May 4. One day later, the modern family all celebrated Evelyn’s 6th birthday together.

The Sixth Sense star was married to Moore, 57, from 1989 to 2000. Nine years later, he married Heming in 2009. The couple later renewed their vows in 2019 — with Moore in attendance.

Bruce opened up about his split from the G.I. Jane star in an interview with Rolling Stone in 2000.

“I still love Demi. We’re very close,” he said at the time. “We have three children whom we will continue to raise together, and we’re probably as close now as we ever were. We realize we have a lifelong commitment to our kids. Our friendship continues. The institution has been set aside … It’s difficult to live your life and marriage under a magnifying glass, which is what happens to movie star couples.”