The Dancing With the Stars season 32 cast is full of Swifties just like Us — and ABC officially confirmed that a Taylor Swift Night is coming.

On Tuesday, November 21, the final six couples will get ready for a perfect night of feeling like they’re 22 with “A Celebration of Taylor Swift.” Not only will the celebrities and their professional dance partners take the stage, but famed choreographer Mandy Moore will join Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough as a guest judge. (Moore worked on Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour, which kicks off its international leg this month.)

No further details, like which songs will be included, have been revealed just yet.

Confirmation of DWTS’ Swift night comes weeks after Peta Murgatroyd accidentally spilled the tea last month.

“We will be having a Taylor Swift week here,” she told Billboard on October 4. “Am I allowed to say that?”

Related: Dancing With the Stars’ Most Shocking Eliminations Over the Years While some Dancing With the Stars contestants are understandably eliminated for their two left feet, other entrants are sent home far too early. The voting system got an overhaul for season 28, following the controversial victory of radio host Bobby Bones one season prior, but the changeup didn’t stop formidable competitors from leaving the ballroom. […]

While she offered no further information at the time, fellow pro Artem Chigvintsev teased the Swift-inspired evening while appearing on the “Nikki & Brie Show” podcast with his wife, Nikki Garcia, and current DWTS partner, Charity Lawson.

“Another night I am excited for, and I wanted to know, Charity, if you are excited as well, is Taylor Swift. Are you a Swiftie?” Garcia, 39, asked in September.

Lawson, 27, revealed that she’s not a “major” Swift fan but said she still appreciates the musician.

“I do love her, so yeah. I am super excited about that,” the former Bachelorette star added, revealing that she had asked to perform a Swift song during DWTS week 1 and was turned down. “They were like, ‘You can’t do it.’”

Chigvintsev, 41, chimed in, speculating, “Maybe they said no because …” leaving his thought unfinished, seemingly hinting at the big surprise.

DWTS season 32 has had a myriad of themed weeks thus far. Of course, the classic Most Memorable Year Night returned, but there was also Monster Night, which aired on Halloween and brought out some pretty epic costumes. The season has also featured Disney Night, Latin Night and Motown Night.

Related: Tom Bergeron! Tyra Banks! ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Hosts Through the Years The Dancing With the Stars showrunners caused a stir when they replaced hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews with Tyra Banks in July 2020 — but it wasn’t the first time the role had a change of guards. Bergeron served as the constant host for the dance competition from its 2005 debut through season 28, […]

“I grew up listening to Motown. That was, like, my dad’s music,” Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix shared with partner Pasha Pashkov during the October 10 episode. “My dad passed [away] in 2013 and he never got to see me even be on Vanderpump Rules. So, I think it would be a dream of his to see me performing on a stage of this magnitude.”

While Swift Week is still a few episodes away, fans will get to see their favorite DWTS duos celebrate Music Video Night on Tuesday, November 7. The eight remaining couples will “perform dances to songs behind the most iconic music videos,” per a press release from ABC. Paula Abdul will also be making an appearance as a guest judge, and there will be team dances.

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC and Disney+ Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.