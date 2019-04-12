Jordyn Woods may never be called a “doll” by the Kardashian family again, but the model did make her music video debut as a life-size children’s toy on Friday, April 12.

The 21-year-old appeared in Justin Roberts’ new music video for “Way Too Much” alongside fellow influencer and model Sofia Jamora. In the video, Roberts, who is best known for his viral rap video “Six Figures,” escapes from his doll packaging in the toy factory and chooses to free Jamora instead of Woods.

The former Good American model returned to Los Angeles to attend Roberts’ listening party on Monday, April 8, after launching her Eylure false eyelash collection in London. A source told Us Weekly that Woods was “thrilled” to be overseas to “distract herself” from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians trailer, in which Khloé Kardashian broke down over her then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, cheating on her with Woods.

“[Jordyn is] obviously mortified by the trailer, and her mom is upset about it too, but they expected it,” the source said. “She’s trying to look fabulous on social media, but it’s still a lot for any person to deal with.”

Woods made headlines on February 19 after she was caught kissing Thompson, 28, at a house party. Kardashian, 34, broke up with the athlete, with whom she shares 12-month-old daughter True, in light of the infidelity. Woods, who moved out of Kylie Jenner’s home after the news broke, denied having sex with Thompson on Red Table Talk on March 1.

“[There was] no passion, no nothing. He just kissed me,” she told Pinkett Smith. “It was a kiss on the lips. No tongue … no making out.”

A second source told Us earlier this month that Woods is “focusing on her career” post-scandal.

“Jordyn is doing great and has been in high spirits,” the second source said. “She’s still being her fun-loving self.”

A third insider revealed to Us that Kardashian is also ready to move past the scandal.

“Khloé is doing really well,” the insider told Us on March 29. “She’s loving being a mom and happy to have the Jordyn and Tristan drama behind her. She’s looking forward to the future, not the past.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!