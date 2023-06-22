Khloé Kardashian is aware that her life has had some major drama — which she isn’t afraid to bring up with potential suitors.

During a new episode of The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, June 22, the Good American cofounder, 38, reflected on her intense first conversation with Michele Morrone at a Milan Fashion Week event.

“He’s a very handsome man but I had no idea who he was. We were talking before the show and he’s like, ‘I have two kids and they are in Lebanon.’ And I said, ‘That is nice. I have two kids. My daughter is 4 and my son is still an infant,” Khloé — who shares daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 10 months, with Tristan Thompson — shared on screen.

Khloé continued: “So he was like, ‘You look great.’ And I said, ‘Oh, I didn’t [give birth to] the baby. It was a surrogate. … And it was so f—king weird.’ He said, ‘I love you because you are so not PC [politically correct].”

The reality star went on to joke that Michele, 32, must have thought she was “nuts” after their talk. “It is too easy to make people uncomfortable. ‘So how is your dad?’ ‘Which one? One is dead and one turned into a girl,'” Khloé said, referring to Caitlyn Jenner‘s transition.

Khloé also addressed her split from ex-husband Lamar Odom, adding, “‘Why did you get a divorce?’ ‘Oh, I found him in a brothel.’ I can go on and on. I am going to start making up different stuff, but you can’t come up with something better than the truth.”

Earlier in the episode, which was filmed in September 2022, Khloé said she was pleased with the rumors about her and Michele. The pair sparked dating speculation after the actor shared a cozy photo of them backstage at a fashion show in Milan.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed at the time that Khloé and the 365 Days star were strictly friends. “They were both at the Dolce & Gabbana show and the fashion brand asked them to take a photo together. He thought [Khloé] was very nice. That was the extent of their interaction,” a rep for Michele shared with Us days after photos of the twosome went viral.

The Hulu personality, for her part, enjoyed the attention that came with the photos of her and Michele.

“He was like, ‘Can I put my hand on your waist for a photo?’ And I was like, ‘That is so nice that you asked me.’ He grabbed the small of my waist and I was like, ‘Yes, daddy,'” she recalled in a confessional. “I like the narrative. It is better than the narrative I have been having so I don’t care.”

Khloé’s personal life has made headlines over the years amid her ups and downs with Tristan, 32. The former couple started dating in September 2016 and announced that they were expecting a child together one year later. Days before their daughter True’s arrival in 2018, the NBA player was accused of cheating on his then-pregnant girlfriend with multiple women.

After initially staying together, Khloé and Tristan called it quits in February 2019 when he kissed Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend Jordyn Woods. Us confirmed in August 2020 that the twosome were giving their romance another chance. Less than one year later, however, they split again. Khloé and Tristan briefly reconciled in late 2021 before ending it for good.

News broke in December 2021 that the former Sacramento Kings player was being sued by Maralee Nichols for child support. One month later, Tristan acknowledged that he is the father to the fitness model’s son, Theo, after previously requesting genetic testing.

Us confirmed that Khloé and Tristan welcomed their second child via surrogate — a process they started planning before the Canada native’s personal life made headlines. During season 3, the TV personality offered an update on where she stands with her ex-boyfriend.

“Tristan and I, we always get along great. Him and I have a great friendship relationship. We get along fine, and for my kids, I will put anything to the side. What’s done is done, so why would I be still holding on to [past drama] for?” she said during a June 8 episode. “I don’t need to punish him because I am not getting back together with him.”

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.