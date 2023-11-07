The Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen might be ready for the next major relationship milestone with boyfriend Marcus Jordan.

“I feel like I love being married,” Pippen, 49, exclusively told Us Weekly while attending BravoCon on Saturday, November 4. “I think being married to someone who is growing and having a partner. … I feel like I am definitely going to get married again.”

Us broke the news of Pippen and Jordan’s romance in September 2022. At the time, they kept their relationship on the “down low” due to the feud between Larsa’s ex-husband, Scottie Pippen and Marcus’ father, Michael Jordan, who were former teammates on the Chicago Bulls in the ‘80s and ‘90s. (Pippen, 58, slammed Jordan’s The Last Dance docuseries in his 2021 memoir, Unguarded, claiming it didn’t give “enough praise” to him and the rest of their fellow Bulls players.)

Despite the tension between their loved ones, Larsa and Marcus made their relationship Instagram official in January, as Marcus started making guest appearances on RHOM season 5. He is set to be featured more heavily on season 6 of the Bravo hit, which premiered earlier this month.

“He was actually very natural,” Larsa told Us at BravoCon of Marcus joining the RHOM cast. “He’s very open and confident and I feel like he actually made a great castmate.”

The couple’s romance has only continued to blossom over the past year — and both Larsa and Marcus have teased that a wedding may be in the works. In August, a source exclusively told Us that Marcus gave Larsa “a promise ring,” noting the duo are “talking marriage at the moment.”

Last month, Marcus fueled engagement rumors further when he said the pair are “looking locations” for their impending nuptials on an episode of the “Pablo Torres Finds Out” podcast.

Marcus noted that he and Larsa also have to figure out if they want to share the big day with the rest of the world by filming it for RHOM. He added that he and Larsa are both “very private people,” so an ideal situation would be to have “multiple weddings.”

“One private for our family and friends, and maybe there’s one that’s a little more public,” he said. “But, you know, I guess time will tell. I guess time will tell.”

While wedding bells could be ringing soon, the lovebirds may have some hurdles to jump through when it comes to Marcus’ family. Michael, 60, made headlines in July after he joked about Larsa and Marcus’ romance. When asked if he approved of his son’s romance with Larsa, Michael replied, “No.”

Larsa — who shares children Scott Jr., 22, Preston, 21, Justin 18, and Sophie, 14, with Scottie — later shared that she didn’t appreciate the dig against her. “I was kind of, like, embarrassed,” she said on a July episode of “Separation Anxiety,” which she cohosts with Marcus. “I was, like, traumatized. I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. What are we going to do?’”

While Marcus laughed off his dad’s critique at the time, saying that the NBA all-star was just “being playful,” Larsa emphasized that she didn’t think it was “funny.”

One relationship that hasn’t seen any drama is between Marcus and Larsa’s kids, who have formed a close bond. “They love Marcus. Like, they love him, and I feel like we talk about the same things,” Larsa — who finalized her divorce from Scottie in 2021 — exclusively told Us in June. “So when I’m talking to my older son Scotty about basketball, Marcus is in on the conversation. [Then when I am] talking to my son Preston about fashion, Marcus has a clothing store — he has a boutique — so he chimes in. It is just an easy fit for our family.”

Whether or not marriage is on the horizon, Larsa told Us on Saturday that she couldn’t be happier with where her life is now.

“I feel like it’s great. I’m in a great place. I love my boyfriend so much, and so this is where I am today,” she gushed, adding that viewers will “get a chance to see a different side of me being in a relationship” during RHOM season 6.