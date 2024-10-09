As Summer House‘s Lindsay Hubbard prepares to become a first-time mom, she is trusting the process that allowed her to get to this transformative point in her life.

In an exclusive interview for Us Weekly’s Reality Stars of the Year issue, Hubbard, 38, who’s one of our honorees, shared her positive outlook on the past as she looks ahead to her future.

“Last year was one of the toughest moments of my life. It was humiliating and it was very, very, very public — as public as you can possibly get with a breakup. Although it was really hard for me at that moment, so many people reached out,” Hubbard recalls. “They looked at that and in their minds they were like, ‘Wow, if Lindsay can get through this and can pick herself back up and accomplish everything that she’s accomplished in this past year, then so can I.'”

Hubbard has chosen to use her past hardships as a lesson, adding, “For me it’s mostly about overcoming the tragedy of it all and not letting myself be a victim of what has happened to me. But [even] more so, [it is about] embracing that this is how the universe wanted my life to go. And clearly here we are.”

Related: Meet Us Weekly’s Top 11 Reality Stars of the Year Kyle Richards has been resonating with fans since the beginning of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — and as one of the last remaining OG Housewives of Bravo, she shows no signs of slowing down. When asked how it feels to be Us Weekly’s reality star of the year, Richards says, “You sort of […]

Bravo fans know Hubbard as one of the original Summer House cast members who has remained on the show since it debuted in 2017. Over the years, viewers have had a front row seat to some of the highest moments in Lindsay’s life — and some of the lowest. After finding love with costar Carl Radke, the pair got engaged. They called off the wedding in August 2023 in front of the cameras after a rocky summer.

Hubbard has since found her happy ending. She is currently expecting her first baby — a girl — with her boyfriend who prefers to remain private.

“I am pregnant and having a kid really soon. So it all worked out,” she says. “As hard as it is in those moments to trust the process, it is [all about] understanding that everything happens for a reason and that the universe does have your back.”

The upcoming season of Summer House, which wrapped in August and will likely air in early 2025, looked a little different for the mom-to-be.

“It was one of those moments where I actually was able to reflect. I don’t sit here and reflect on everything that happened [all the time]. Of course I relived it over the summer, but I have a lot to look forward to in my future,” she shares. “I got really emotional about it because that is a hard thing to do. It is hard to pick yourself up after a heartbreak like that and to change your mentality and be your advocate for yourself. Yes, I’m proud of myself for doing that. But I’m also proud of the people who have inspired me to help them get through those tough moments.”

Hubbard’s response to the changes in her personal life has uplifted many Summer House viewers, which is why she has continued to share her life with the public as she looks ahead to what comes next.

Related: Pregnant Lindsay Hubbard’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of Welcoming 1st Child Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard announced on Independence Day that she is pregnant with her first baby. “Trigger Warning: This post contains more fireworks than the 4th of July! WE’RE PREGNANT!!!!! 💥💥💥,” Hubbard wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of herself holding a Clearblue pregnancy test. “The second I had a feeling, I took a […]

“I have a lot to look forward to — including this little one. So I am very much looking forward to this next chapter and starting this next chapter. Obviously I’m a little bit nervous because there’s a huge learning curve for me in this process as with everyone, but I’m ready for it and I don’t think I was ready for it last year,” she admits. “I had to go through everything that I had to go through almost to prepare me for being pregnant and then entering into this chapter of motherhood.”

“I get to use all of these experiences that I have gone through in life, all of the traumas, all of the hardships, the elongated journey, the bumps in the road, the falling down and picking myself back up,” she continues. “That’s all going to add to how I show up as a mother and I can use those experiences to help myself be a mother to this beautiful young daughter that I’m about to raise.”

As Hubbard keeps living in the spotlight, she hopes her story helps those who can relate to her experience.

“In general, what I’m the most proud of in regards to my presence on camera is my growth. I am just maturing as an adult. I basically grew up in most of literally all of my 30s thus far on TV,” she reflects. “The fact that I’ve taken everyone on this crazy journey with me — but this past year alone — I think there’s not one particular moment that I’m proud of, but,in general, collectively over the last year, I’m proud of my growth.”

Despite a “tumultuous journey” over the last eight seasons, Hubbard has remained her most authentic self, adding, “I let people into the fact that I am a human and that I think that there are a lot of relatable qualities simply because I’m just trying to figure it out like everyone else. I found as my presence on reality TV that that’s what works for me. For me, being authentic and sharing every aspect of my journey is what it is, that’s who I am.”

Hubbard says her main focus is now on her baby. So what does that mean for her future on Summer House?

Related: Everything to Know About ‘Summer House’ Season 9 Felix Kunze/Bravo The cast of Summer House is ever-changing — and season 9 is shaping up to be another year full of wild parties in the Hamptons with some of the fans’ favorite faces. Season 8 of the Bravo series centered around Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard as they planned for their fall 2023 nuptials. […]

“That would be a little strange [to be back in the house after giving birth]. Me and my 8-month-old child showed up to the summer house. I wouldn’t necessarily put it past me, but no, I definitely think that it’s going to be a different summer for me moving forward,” Hubbard, who recently bought a house in Nashville, explains. “I don’t really know what that looks like yet, and there’s a lot of conversation around that exact sentiment.”

The best part of the whole experience has been having a loving partner by her side.

“He is the most excited. He is so in love with her. I can’t even explain it. He cannot wait to meet her. He talks to her all the time,” Hubbard gushes. “I swear she knows when it’s him either pressing on my belly or his voice talking to her because she just starts kicking like crazy. He’s really, really excited. I’m really lucky to have a very involved dad in him.”

For more with the Reality Stars of the Year, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi