Pete Davidson’s Peacock comedy series, Bupkis, has joined the ranks of several streaming shows that ended after one season.

Davidson, 30, revealed in a Thursday, March 21, statement that his semi-autobiographical series will not return for a second season, despite being renewed for more episodes in June 2023.

“I’ve always seen Bupkis as a window into my life, since it is so personal and about my struggles and family,” the Saturday Night Live alum wrote, per multiple outlets. “After nearly a decade of my personal life being in the media I wanted a chance to tell my story my way.”

Davidson went on to call Bupkis the project he’s “most proud of” in his career. “I am so grateful to Lorne Michaels and Broadway Video, Peacock, Universal Television and the amazing cast and writers for helping me create something honest, funny and heartfelt,” he noted.

Davidson concluded his statement by declaring that “this part of my life is finished,” adding, “I’m very excited for this next chapter and for you guys to see the work. Thank you to all who support me I am forever grateful.”

The comedian served as cocreator, writer and executive producer on the series, which premiered in May 2023. The series follows a fictional version of Davidson as he moves back home to Staten Island with his mother (Edie Falco) and grandfather (Joe Pesci) and learns to balance his increasing fame, mental health and family and friend relationships.

The series featured several guest stars, including Bobby Cannavale, Ray Romano, Machine Gun Kelly, Steve Buscemi, John Mulaney, Kenan Thompson and Davidson’s ex-girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders. The show premiered three months before Davidson and Wonders, 27, called it quits in August 2023 after less than one year of dating.

Bupkis’ cancelation leaves a major season 1 cliffhanger unanswered as the season finale ends with Davidson seriously injured after getting into a car accident.

Following the show’s premiere, Davidson spent a brief stint in rehab in June 2023 for PTSD and borderline personality disorder struggles before hitting the road to perform several stand-up gigs across the country.

Many of Davidson’s recent performances have been attended by his girlfriend, Madelyn Cline, whom Us Weekly exclusively revealed he was dating in September 2023. “Madelyn and Pete have been dating for several weeks but have grown close fairly quickly,” a source shared that same month. The pair “wanted to keep things under wraps,” noted the insider, because “they assumed there would be a whole frenzy surrounding their relationship.”

The Outer Banks actress, 26, has also won over Pete’s family, with another insider telling Us in November 2023, “Pete’s mom [Amy Waters Davidson] and sister [Casey Davidson] think Madelyn is lovely. They’re very happy for Pete.”

Cline made a small appearance in Pete’s January Netflix special, Turbo Fonzarelli, as she was shown in a picture sitting on a private plane alongside some of the King of Staten Island star’s friends. The couple were spotted again leaving Pete’s Philadelphia comedy gig together on January 28.