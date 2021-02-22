Stripper sex? The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast got real about which star allegedly hooked up with a stripper at Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party during the Sunday, February 21, episode, with Kenya Moore pointing the finger at Porsha Williams.

While celebrating Cynthia’s engagement to Mike Hill, the women of Atlanta got wild in South Carolina. The biggest question of the night, however, had nothing to do with the bride-to-be. Instead, it focused on which of the cast members slept with the private dancer named Bolo.

The episode kicked off with Kenya speaking with producers about the scandalous night, explaining that many of her costars were “freak hos,” which she defined as “someone who basically will be a ho for anyone,” but wouldn’t reveal if she took part in those types of actions.

“There’s not enough holy water or sage in the world to erase what went down in that house,” she teased. “Someone screwed the stripper. It wasn’t me but I’m going to found out who did.”

The Sunday episode then took viewers back to the night in question, showing Kandi Burruss as the “mistress” of the house, gearing up for a night of bachelorette fun. Kandi asked her fellow housemates to dress up in dominatrix outfits before surprising the bride with her own sexy ensemble.

Each woman took on a new persona before entering “the dungeon” and revealed them to Cynthia by showing off their bedroom moves.

Kandi became Mistress Angel, Kenya was Chocolate, Cynthia was 50 Cent and Drew Sidora was Lickety Split. Porsha became Peach Juice, LaToya Ali was Trinigyal, Marlo Hampton was Diva, Tanya Sam was Dy-Nasty and Shamea Morton was Vagena Drip.

The ladies proceeded to make cocktails and watch Bolo, the male stripper, dance in a cage outside their rental estate. After the outdoor entertainment, the party moved inside where Bolo stripped down and the Housewives threw money with excitement.

Bolo left the women for a brief stint while Kandi gifted Cynthia with a sex swing for her honeymoon. Porsha, however, convinced the stripper to come back out and play after Bravo producers agreed to turn off the cameras for the night.

After seeing some footage from black-and-white cameras outside the house, viewers learned that a lot of things transpired when production left, including a makeout session between Porsha and Drew.

The next morning, Kenya revealed that she came downstairs early in the morning to sounds of moans between two women and Bolo. She then took it upon herself to investigate the incident and ruled out some of the women, including the bride, who did admit to touching Bolo’s penis.

In the end, Kenya claimed she knew Porsha’s voice and identified her as one of the women in the threesome. She revealed her theory in the kitchen, hinting that Tanya was the possible second woman.

Kenya seemed happy with her detective skills as she joined the group for dinner — shortly after making amends with Marlo after years of drama. Marlo also confided in Kenya, saying she heard the noises too. Porsha and Tanya, however, were very upset after learning of Kenya’s alleged accusations against them.

“Kenya is so disgusting,” Porsha said to Tanya before dinner. “Girl, you’re tired. You can’t even bother me with your lies.” Tanya, for her part, noted that she “needs to set the record straight.”

Once the women joined together for their bachelorette dinner, Porsha added, “I’m not in a praying mood,” hinting that she is going to tell Kenya off. The episode ended with a cliffhanger.

Ahead of the Sunday episode, Cynthia teased the wild bash, telling Us Weekly exclusively in December 2020 that “a lot does down” during the bachelorette weekend.

The newlywed, who married Mike in October 2020, added: “I’m not responsible for anyone else. You know, these are grown women, they have their own lives and they can do whatever they want to do and for me, it’s no judgment.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays on Bravo at 8 p.m. ET.