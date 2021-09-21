Get well soon. Selling Sunset has hit pause on production as a safety precaution after a cast member tested positive for coronavirus, multiple sources tell Us Weekly.

“The entire cast and crew will be tested twice this week before resuming production,” one insider says.

According to another source, the reality show will be “shut down” for a total of 15 days.

The Netflix series, which premiered in 2019, was renewed for seasons 4 and 5 in March. While a premiere date for season 4 has yet to be announced, Heather Rae Young recently teased that fans can expect one friendship to look quite different than it had before.

“Christine [Quinn] and I have not had a close friendship for over a year now,” the TV personality told Us earlier this month. “We congratulate each other for special moments or we’ve sent a few nice texts back and forth. I’ve [also] obviously seen her a couple times in the office, here and there. But as far as a friendship, it’s just not there right now.”

Young mentioned that it was her decision not to include her former friend in her wedding celebrations, after photos of her bridal shower included all of her costars except Quinn, 31. Mary Fitzgerald, Chrishell Stause, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander and newcomer Emma Hernan were all present at the August event.

“The older I get, my group of friends just get smaller because loyalty to me is the most important thing and very important to Tarek [El Moussa] as well,” she shared with Us in September. “We have incredible friends that I trust with my life. And if I don’t trust someone a hundred percent, I just am choosing to not have them in my life. So [Christine] is there as a coworker, but as far as the friendship, it’s just not there.”

El Moussa and Young, who got engaged in July 2020, have offered their followers glimpses at the wedding planning process ahead of their big day, which is set for October. Earlier this month, the Flip or Flop star gushed about getting to see Young walk down the aisle to him.

“I’m just going to feel like my life is changing. I honestly, can’t wait for the moment to say ‘I do’ because I know the second I say that the calm is going to come over me,” El Moussa told Us. “I’m going to be married and I’m going to focus on the rest of my life with my beautiful bride and my kids.

Season 4 of Selling Sunset is also expected to feature Stause’s relationship with boss Jason Oppenheim and the arrival of Quinn’s son.