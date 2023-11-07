The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shereé Whitfield was shocked when Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann broke up and filed for divorce — twice — earlier this year.

“I’m very sad about that because I never — I thought that they were going to go the distance,” Shereé, 53, told Us Weekly during an exclusive interview at BravoCon on Saturday, November 4.

She added that she spoke to Kim, 45, a couple months ago. “I know she’s really been dealing with it,” Shereé said.

When asked about possibly bringing past RHOA cast members back to the show, Shereé noted Porsha Williams and Lisa Wu were among her choices, but she added that Kim’s personality and divorce journey might make her the most watchable.

Related: The Biggest News From BravoCon 2023 Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images Bravo made sure to “mention it all” at BravoCon 2023, dropping show teasers and more bombshell revelations. The third annual convention kicked off in Las Vegas on Friday, November 3, with more than 150 Bravolebrities appearing at Caesars Forum throughout the weekend. “I predict chaos. I predict people overdrinking and being overserved […]

“Of course, I say Kim Zolciak because she’s great TV. The bitch is crazy,” Shereé quipped. “She speaks her mind, and she has a great story going on right now that can probably resonate with a lot of people who are dealing with similar situations.”

Kim and Kroy, now 37, married in 2011 and share children Kroy “KJ” Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. Kroy also adopted Kim’s eldest daughters — Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 22 — following their nuptials. Both Kim and Kroy filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage in May.

Court docs obtained by Us at the time listed the pair’s date of separation as April 30. The split quickly got messy with Kim requesting to have Kroy drug-tested and Kroy alleging his estranged wife needed to undergo a psychological evaluation, but it seemed like a happy ending was on the way after the twosome called off their split in July.

Related: Inside Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Messy Divorce, Custody Battle Already getting messy. Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann shocked Bravo fans and stars alike with their May 2023 split. Us Weekly confirmed at the time that the former NFL player filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage. The now-estranged couple tied the knot in 2011. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and […]

Their reconciliation was brief, with Kroy filing for divorce again in August.

The estranged couple are in the midst of extreme financial woes. Kim and Kroy each claimed in separate affidavits filed last month that the foreclosure of their Georgia mansion would be “devastating” for their family.

Amid their financial troubles, they’ve struggled to come to a custody agreement. Kim requested in an October court filing that she be granted primary physical custody of her children with Kroy, seeking joint legal custody.

Fellow RHOA star Kandi Burruss said that while she hasn’t spoken to Kim recently, she hopes the divorce works out for the best.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“I mean, I really hate it for her family,” Kandi, 47, exclusively told Us on Friday, November 3, on the BravoCon red carpet. “Because they have a beautiful family. … They have a lot of kids, so that’s why even more so I really hope that they can figure it out.”

Reporting by Christina Garibaldi