It appears as though Dayna Schroeder is team Jax Taylor. Stassi Schroeder’s mother slammed Tom Sandoval after he was praised for his best man skills at Jax and Brittany Cartwright’s wedding.

Dayna commented on a Bravo fan account about how Tom was extra prepared at the nuptials, which aired on Tuesday, March 17.

“The world is in crisis. We need you now more than ever, Sandoval,” BestOfBravo wrote alongside a photo of the TomTom co-owner handing out umbrellas in the Kentucky heat at the June 2019 wedding.

“Not!!!!!” Dayna replied to the meme. “He refused to give me an umbrella, even when my wonderful future son in law, Beau, asked Tom to give me one! He looked right at us and gave it to someone else over and over again, on purpose with that smirk little smile of his.”

Stassi’s mother added, “(Don’t like the daughter … take it out on her mother). Not nice.”

While Sandoval served as the co-best man at Jax and Brittany’s wedding alongside Tom Schwartz, Jax has since revealed that he regretted giving Sandoval the role.

“That’s really sad, and it hurts my feelings for somebody to say that,” Sandoval told Us Weekly about Jax’s remarks in February. “But for some reason, he expects everybody else to move mountains for him and his wedding and, like, be available on call at any time of the day, any hour of the night. … I do the best I can, and I think I made up for it in the wedding, as you’ll see. But yeah, it’s sad.”

The SUR bartender later claimed that the Fancy AF Cocktails author was only helpful during his wedding “for the cameras.”

“Tom does things for tv so he looks good. Period. You all live in a fantasy world,” Jax tweeted on February 19. “A good friend/business partner? He constantly belittles Tom Schwartz and puts him down regarding his home, his marriage, how he handles business, but yeah he’s a good friend? Are we watching the same show? #pumprules.”

Sandoval, meanwhile, told Us that Jax is “angry and projecting” through his tweets.

This isn’t the first time Dayna has made headlines for her Instagram activity. Stassi’s mom was the one to confirm that her daughter was on the outs with Kristen Doute in August 2019.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.