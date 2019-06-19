The Best TV Shows Run by Women

Grey’s Anatomy. Roswell, New Mexico. The Vampire Diaries. The Magicians. These shows may be very different in nearly every way possible but they have one key thing in common: A woman runs the show.

Over the years, the number of series with a female boss has only grown — much, in part, thanks to women supporting other women.

While she got her start on one of the most famous teen dramas of all time, Dawson’s Creek, Julie Plec didn’t step into the showrunner role until 2009 with The Vampire Diaries. She went on to launch the spinoff, The Originals, and hire writer Carina Adly MacKenzie. She became a mentor to MacKenzie and ultimately, the young writer launched her own series: a reboot of the 1999 series Roswell, titled Roswell, New Mexico, at The CW.

Then there are women who not only run the show, but run multiple series at the same time. Sera Gamble has been at the helm of SyFy’s The Magicians since its 2015 debut. Then, in 2018, she worked with author Caroline Kepnes to adapt You, a novel, into a Lifetime-turned-Netflix drama.

Watch the video above for more TV shows run by women!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!