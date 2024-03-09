Travis Kelce has taken his sportsmanship to the stage, cheering on girlfriend Taylor Swift and her entire Eras Tour crew.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, attended Swift’s final two concerts in Singapore on Friday, March 8, and Saturday, March 9. As the shows drew to a close, he made his way backstage at the National Stadium to reunite with Swift, 34.

As Swift concluded her last song “Karma” on Friday, Kelce was spotted in social media footage waiting in the wings. When her dancers, background vocalists, band members and other crew walked off the stage, Kelce gave them each a high five in congratulations on a job well done. He kissed Swift when she finally came off stage.

Swift and Kelce started dating in summer 2023 after a missed connection at her Eras concert in Kansas City that July. After he lamented about the failed meeting on his podcast, Swift reached out and they started privately dating. They took their romance public the following September when she went to her first Chiefs football game.

Related: Every Time Travis Kelce Supported Taylor Swift at Her 'Eras Tour' Concerts Travis Kelce is officially in his Swiftie era. Just as Swift cheered on the athlete at many 2024 NFL season games, Kelce hit the road to support the pop star at her Eras Tour shows. The tour featuring music from Swift’s entire discography was the starting point of their romance, as Kelce publicly announced his […]

“I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her,” Kelce gushed on his “New Heights” podcast several days later. “The friends and family. She looked amazing … and on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans. We script it all, ladies and gentlemen. It was absolutely electric.”

Dude I love him… (Also Scott wasn’t there) pic.twitter.com/WF58QPoI5l — grace ⸆⸉ (@killlatay) March 9, 2024

He continued: “To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there … it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure.”

Kelce’s Friday behavior mimicked Swift’s own reactions at his football games. In addition to exchanging high fives at her first game, she made the same gesture on multiple other game days. On Christmas Day 2023, she notably leaned out the window of her private suite to give high fives to fans seated a row below her. Then, she did the same to Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, when they both went to Chiefs playoff games in January.

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

Travis’ NFL season ended in February after he helped the Chiefs win their second consecutive Super Bowl. Next up, he’s focused on spending his offseason supporting Swift throughout her international Eras Tour run. (Shows resume in May and continue through the end of the year.)

Which Celeb Couple Do You Hope to See Get Engaged Next?

“Travis is going the extra mile to make sure he is showing support for Taylor during his off time,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “He is so happy he can be there for her, and show up for her even during the international leg of her tour. He wants her to feel supported.”