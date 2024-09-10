Chris Evans, Brad Pitt, Denzel Washington — we all know the typical Hollywood heartthrob who often stars in our daydreams, but if you ask Us, a different kind of leading man would actually make the perfect real life romantic partner.

Chiseled abs and square jaw are all well and good, but there is something far more endearing about a flawlessly-curated dad bod and a sense of humor that screams longevity when it comes to a long-term relationship — and that is Adam Sandler to a tee. Despite skyrocketing to success over the years with unforgettable zeitgeist films like Happy Gilmore, Billy Madison and Uncut Gems, Sandler has remained so approachable and “normal,” he’s kind of become the perfect guy.

This isn’t exactly new information — if it was, he wouldn’t have been cast as the male lead in some of the best romantic comedies of all time or become a favorite costar of the equally-relatable Drew Barrymore. The duo first teamed up for 1998’s The Wedding Singer, where Sandler played a nice guy with a broken heart who’s stuck in one of the most romantic jobs in the world. They later reconnect for the tear-inducing 50 First Dates, which saw Sandler as a reformed playboy who sets his heart on a woman with short-term memory loss (Barrymore). He commits to wooing her all over again everyday, subsequently causing fans all over the world to collectively swoon.

“You know, I just always believed in him so much. And not that my opinion matters. But I just felt, like, this is the guy,” Barrymore told People in March 2023 of why she adores working with Sandler, who she teamed up with again in 2014’s Blended. “This is the one all us women were so in love with him on SNL and you know, I love Happy Gilmore and Billy Madison, comedians create their own brand, their own flavor and scent and, you know … that is not easy to do.”

Sandler has also garnered the attention of another major leading lady: Jennifer Aniston, who costars with the comedian in films like 2011’s beloved Just Go With It, 2019’s Murder Mystery and its 2022 sequel.

“There’s trust. We trust each other and we know that we’re going to have a good time,” Aniston told People in 2023 of why she chooses to keep working with Sandler. “We have each other’s back. We take care of each other. Neutral, deep respect for each other.”

(Just to note: Sandler is, in fact, a taken man. He’s been married to wife Jackie since 2003 and the pair share daughters Sadie and Sunny.)

So, why else is Sandler the perfect guy we all want to date? Keep scrolling to find out:

He’s Hilarious

There’s really nothing like dating a man with a great sense of humor, and Sandler has it in spades. Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, Big Daddy, Grown Ups — Sandler’s resume of forever-quotable comedies feels endless (so endless, it’s hard to believe he was fired from Saturday Night Live after five seasons).

Even watching the actor in interviews, his comedic chops seem effortless and his humor universal — everyone can find an Adam Sandler movie they love. A relationship with him would mean laughing until you cry, and when it comes to going the distance in romance, that is the biggest plus.

His Repeating Costars Are the Greenest Flag

Let’s just be frank: in the world of Hollywood, women choosing to work with a male costar multiple times is a huge green flag. The greenest of greens, really. That signifies trust and a feeling of safety in a high pressure, high stress environment. The best part? Sandler has not one but two adoring costars in Barrymore and Aniston. One is a coincidence but two? That’s a pattern.

Add in the fact he’s been married for more than two decades and, well, Sandler definitely has staying power.

His Incredible Wardrobe

Sandler cares about fashion so little, he has become a Gen Z style icon. His relaxed look of oversized T-shirts, gym shorts and sneakers has become the ultimate style inspo, and we couldn’t love it more.

“It’s whatever’s in the closet. I grab it. I think I got a bunch of the same socks,” he said during a street interview earlier this year. “Underwear is kind of similar, too. I grab it. I don’t think about it much. Most people make fun of me in my family, but I keep moving.”

While we respect Sandler’s family for their opinion, we would never poke fun at Sandler’s fashion choices — it only makes Us appreciate him more. A partner who is laid back means we can be laid back, and there’s no pressure to be anything but comfortable and ourselves at all times.

The best thing about Sandler’s looks? They aren’t just streetwear. Whether he be appearing at awards shows, in interviews or on the red carpet, he’s going to sport a baggy hoodie or oversized polo more often than not — and that gets our respect.

He Is Emotionally Intelligent

Sandler never misses an opportunity to gush over his wife, and that may be our favorite thing about him. The pair have been married for more than two decades — not exactly common by Hollywood standards — and whenever asked, Sandler has proved he clearly understands how to keep the relationship strong.

“Here’s the secret: Jackie and I like spending time with each other. We try to make each other laugh, try to listen, try to include each other, try to support each other. We try our best — that’s all,” Sandler told AARP in 2022. “And we don’t ever think of not being together. We always talk about our future together.”

A man who wants to make his loved ones laugh, who listens, includes you, supports you and always considers you with every decision? Yeah, that’s dreamboat material.

(Shoutout to Jackie, who is equally as swoon-worthy for being Sandler’s biggest fan. “She gives me strength and courage to jump into this stuff,” Sandler told Ellen DeGeneres in 2019.)

He’s a Swiftie

Any man who not only admits to liking Taylor Swift — but celebrates it — gets another green flag from Us. We love the idea that we could play our favorite Swift deepcut and Sandler could sing along, and he’s made it a way to connect with his daughters, who he brought to the pop star’s recent Eras Tour.

“What a girl. Dude, she means so much to our house,” Sandler told Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, during an episode of his and brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast in September. “Since the kids, I think I was shooting, like, Grown Ups or That’s My Boy or something in Massachusetts and the kids were little, and we were listening to Taylor Swift and listening to every song.”

That tradition has followed Sandler and his family to this day. “Every album, we listen the first day it comes out,” the actor told Billboard in September. “There’s not a song they don’t know every word to.”

Sandler added that while he loves “anything” by Swift, there is one song about the bond between parents and kids that especially is close to his heart. “One of the first ones they threw on when they were young was ‘The Best Day,’” he told the outlet. “We connected with that when the kids were young.”

A funny family man who loves Taylor Swift? We rest our case.