Nicole Nafziger & Azan Tefou

The Florida native and Azan were first featured on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé, and clashed over their differing cultures. Their story continued the next season, when Nicole went to visit Azan in his native Morocco for a second time. Despite speculation that the pair may have called it quits, Nicole revealed via Instagram in October 2020 that she and Azan are still engaged.