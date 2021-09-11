Kevin McGarry

McGarry originally appeared on the network in 2015’s Signed, Sealed, Delivered: From Paris With Love. His first leading role came two years later with Love at First Bark. The same year, he made his holiday film debut as a musician in A Song for Christmas. In 2019, the Canada actor began portraying Mountie Nathan Grant, who is part of Elizabeth’s (Erin Krakow) love triangle, on When Calls the Heart.

Top Movies: Love at First Bark, Winter Castle, Winter Love Story and Christmas Scavenger Hunt.

Hallmark Signature: A handsome and playful suitor with a love of the outdoors.