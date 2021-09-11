Paul Campbell

The Battlestar Galactica alum kicked off his time on the network with 2013 holiday film Window Wonderland, where his character, Jake Dooley, competes with Sloan Van Doren (Chyler Leigh) to win the job of department-store winder decorator ahead of Christmas. He followed that up with Once Upon a Holiday and A Godwink Christmas. The Vancouver native often stars alongside Kimberley Sustad, including starring in the 2020 hit Wedding Every Weekend.

Top Movies: Surprised by Love, Sun, Sand & Romance, The Last Bridesmaid, Wedding Every Weekend and Christmas by Starlight.

Hallmark Signature: The loveable goofball who you instantly want to call your best friend.