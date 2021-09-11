Warren Christie

The Belfast, Ireland, native made his Hallmark Channel debut in the holiday 2008 film The Most Wonderful Time of the Year alongside Henry Winkler and Burns. It wasn’t until three years later that Christie appeared in another movie for the network, Three Weeks, Three Kids, with Anna Chlumsky. His most recent Hallmark hit is 2021’s Crashing Through the Snow, which premiered as part of Christmas in July.

Top Movies: The Color of Rain, If I Only Had Christmas and Crashing Through the Snow.

Hallmark Signature: Underneath his pretty boy stare lies a heartfelt and caring leading man.