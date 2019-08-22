Tommy Lee Jones at the 2013 Golden Globes

Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell have a lot of fans, but Tommy Lee Jones apparently isn’t one of them. The Lincoln actor was not amused when Wiig and Ferrell took the stage at the 2013 Golden Globes with a quirky skit that poked fun at one of his movies, Hope Springs, also starring Meryl Streep. As the duo joked at his expense, the camera cut to Jones, who appeared to be scowling. His expression quickly went viral, with some comparing him to the infamous “Grumpy Cat.”