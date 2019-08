The Smith Family at the 2013 VMAs

Jaw-dropping, indeed! Will Smith and kids Jaden and Willow couldn’t hide their shock and awe when they were caught by an audience cam watching Lady Gaga‘s bizarre performance of “Applause” at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Aug. 25. The trio’s mouths hung agape as Gaga opened the show with multiple costume changes — including one with her head encased in a giant white cube.