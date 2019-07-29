Kaitlyn Bristowe

“The off-camera time I had with Nick was so great, but I’m definitely feeling guilt,” Kaitlyn admitted after sleeping with Nick during week 6 of season 11.

In the end, the former dance instructor dumped Nick during the finale and accepted a proposal from Shawn. After Kaitlyn and Shawn ended their engagement in 2018, however, the personal trainer revealed his ex’s moment with Nick was always in the back of his mind.

“I had a tough time on that show. It was always a battle of my heart vs. my brain,” Shawn said on the “Almost Famous” podcast in 2019. “I think the whole Nick situation was a big part of our relationship.”