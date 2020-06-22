Ben Higgins’ Season 20 of ‘The Bachelor’: Where Are They Now?

Amanda Stanton

Amanda, who shares daughters Kinsley and Charlie with ex-husband Nick Buonfiglio, got engaged to Josh Murray while filming season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2016. Their engagement didn’t last, however, and Amanda returned for Bachelor in Paradise season 4. While she had a fling with Robby Hayes, Amanda quit the show during week 4.

Amanda’s first post-Bachelor relationship with was Bobby Jacobs. While the duo moved in together in Laguna Beach in early 2019, they announced their breakup that April. She detailed her splits from Nick, Ben, Josh, Robby and Bobby in her 2019 book, Now Accepting Roses.

“I was talking to Jen Saviano. We think, as far as we know, we are the only two single people left from our season,” Amanda told Us in April 2020 while reflecting on season 20. “Everyone is either married, has a boyfriend or is engaged. Even people, like, that were sent home earlier on in our season.”

Amanda, who launched her Lani the Label clothing line in 2019, is still friendly with both Ben and Lauren.

“[Ben has] always been super sweet to me and kind. When I was going through a breakup or when my book came out or my clothing line launched, he always, like, texts me and says congratulations or wishes me a happy birthday,” she told Us.