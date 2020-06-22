Ben Higgins’ Season 20 of ‘The Bachelor’: Where Are They Now?

Emily and Haley Ferguson

Season 20 marked the first time identical twins competed on The Bachelor. While they both appeared on seasons 3 and 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, Haley returned for season 6 without Emily after she started dating Swedish hockey player William Karlsson. The twosome, who were first linked in 2018, are still together as of June 2020. Haley, for her part, subsequently started seeing a hockey player of her own. She and Oula Palve made their relationship Instagram official in January 2020.

The Fergie twins, who live in Las Vegas, had their own Freeform spinoff, The Twins: Happily Ever After?, in 2017. The show ran for eight episodes.