Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, 2022

Despite being up against heavy hitters including Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk, Severance’s Adam Scott and Succession’s Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong, Lee Jung-jae took home the win for his role as Seong Gi-hun in Netflix’s Squid Game.

Jung-jae also bested Jason Bateman in the category — his last chance to win for his time on Ozark.