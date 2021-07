‘Friends’

How YOU doin’? Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow recreated a scene from one of the most popular sitcoms ever on Jimmy Kimmel Live in August 2014. Kimmel jokingly wrote some Friends fan fiction that the ladies, who played Rachel Green, Monica Geller, and Phoebe Buffay, respectively, from 1994 to 2004, then acted out.